Salsa jar containing cocaine leads to arrest

A male has been charged after OPP in Collingwood discovered illegal drugs in a salsa jar.

According to OPP, a traffic stop was initiated just after 3:00 a.m. on First Street in Collingwood after officers saw the vehicle with no headlights or taillights.

While speaking with the driver, officers noticed a controlled substance in the vehicle and after a search of the car, officers discovered 55 grams of suspected cocaine that was inside of a salsa container.

Cash and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old from Collingwood faces multiple charges including possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, section 5(2), Controlled Drugs & Substances Act, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - in Canada, section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code, drive without proper headlights - motor vehicle, section 62(1), Highway Traffic Act, and operate a motor vehicle without insurance, section 2(1)(a), Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The man is set to appear in court in Collingwood at a later date.