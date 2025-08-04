Three dead in Ontario cottage country, murder suspect still at large

Three people have died and a man is at large in Bracebridge

It has been three days since Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of gunfire north of Bracebridge.

According to police, officers responded to the call shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of Beatrice Town Road. When they arrived on scene, police found a deceased male outside the residence and a house fully engulfed in flames.

Sergeant Joe Brisebois central region media coordinator for the OPP said a shelter in place was then put into effect.

“At that point, we started looking for, a potential shooter and a shelter in place was put in effect, until approximately 1:45 a.m., that morning,” said Brisebois. “Since then, Mitchell Gray, 29 years old, of Bracebridge, is now wanted for murder.”

Police describe him as a white male, 5′8″ with light brown hair and facial hair. He was last seen on Friday, Aug. 1.

Mitchell Gray Bracebridge OPP are asking the public for help to locate 29-year-old Mitchell Gray who is wanted for his connection to a death of a male and arson in Bracebridge on Aug 1, 2025 (Courtesy: Bracebridge OPP)

Police later lifted the shelter in place around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Investigators believe that there’s no threat to public safety,” said Brisebois I can say that the victims and the suspect at the wanted person are known to each other."

In an update by Bracebridge OPP on Sunday, Aug. 3, police said they discovered two additional deceased individuals within the residence that was destroyed by the fire.

Their identities cannot be confirmed until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

OPP said they are unable to confirm if the suspect is related to the individuals found.

“They’re a lot of unknowns, this is still a very active investigation, and we are looking into every possible scenario,” said Brisebois.

In a statement to CTV News, Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney said, “We appreciate the efforts of all our emergency services who responded to this tragic incident, especially our OPP. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family of the victims.”

OPP remain tightlipped on the ongoing death and arson investigation and have not released any additional information.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.