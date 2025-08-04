U.S. anglers fined $4.5K for illegal fishing in northern Ont.

A brook trout is seen in this April 2008 photo. (File photo/Eric Engbretson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/The Associated Press)

Three American men have been fined and two face fishing bans in Ontario after pleading guilty to violating provincial fishing regulations in northwestern Ontario.

The charges stem from a joint investigation by Ontario and Michigan conservation officers that started in August 2023, prompted by a YouTube video posted by one of the accused, Mathew Bilodeau. The footage, recorded on March 28, 2023, showed the group fishing for brook trout on Lake Nipigon during the closed season.

Lake Nipigon A hill is shown near the shores of Ontario's Lake Nipigon in this undated image. (File photo/Government of Ontario)

Guilty pleas and penalties

Kevin Murray of Midland, Mich., pleaded guilty to catching and retaining one undersized brook trout out of season. He was fined $2,000 and is prohibited from holding an Ontario fishing licence or engaging in any fishing activities in the province for one year.

Bilodeau, also of Midland, took a guilty plea to angling for brook trout during the closed season. He was fined $1,500 and received the same one-year fishing ban in Ontario.

Jame Miceli of Saginaw, Mich., pleaded guilty to angling for brook trout during the closed season and was fined $1,000 – but received no fishing ban.

Justice of the Peace Jerry M. Woods Jr. presided over the case, which was heard remotely in Thunder Bay on March 24, 2025.

Video evidence key to conviction

The court heard that the YouTube video showed Murray catching and keeping an undersized brook trout, while Bilodeau was also seen catching two undersized trout. Additionally, Miceli was recorded assisting in landing and measuring the fish.

Province stresses conservation efforts

In a recent court bulletin, the Ministry of Natural Resources emphasized the importance of adhering to fishing regulations.

“The Ontario government is safeguarding Lake Nipigon trout populations by ensuring fishing regulations are followed,” the ministry said Friday.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

