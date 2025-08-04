‘We will never forget Morgan’: Jasper honours anniversary of firefighter’s death

Morgan Kitchen, 24, died fighting the wildfires in Jasper on Aug. 3, 2024.

Sunday marked one year since Morgan Kitchen died while fighting the wildfire in Jasper National Park.

On the tragic anniversary, both the municipality and Alberta Wildfire commemorated the day on social media.

Kitchen, 24, was a firefighter from Calgary based in Rocky Mountain House. He was struck by a falling tree while fighting the blaze that changed many Jasperites’ lives.

In a statement on Facebook, Jasper officials said that Kitchen’s “courage, dedication and deep sense of service were felt by all who worked alongside him.”

“His family describes him as ‘generous and hospitable, and genuinely interested in and caring towards others, he lived a life that was about more than himself,’” the statement said.

Alberta Wildfire shared similar sentiments while recognizing “all our firefighters, contractors and staff members who face danger to keep communities safe.”

“One year later, the community of Jasper continues to honour his memory and stand with all those who knew and loved him,” read the statement.

“We will never forget Morgan.”