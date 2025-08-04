Wildfire in eastern Newfoundland prompts evacuations in small communities

Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

SMALL POINT-BROAD COVE-BLACKHEAD-ADAMS COVE — Residents of several small communities in eastern Newfoundland have been told to leave their homes as a 150-hectare wildfire continues to burn on the west side of Conception Bay.

Just before 2 p.m. local time, the provincial government issued evacuation orders for the towns of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and Kingston.

The alert says the fire is about one kilometre from this group of communities.

The province’s Forestry Department says water bombers, helicopters and ground crews are assisting volunteer fire departments.

Last night, the provincial department issued an alert about possible evacuations.

At the time, the size of the fire was believed to be only 25 hectares.

Provincial officials have set up a reception centre for displaced residents at the Persalvic School Complex in Victoria, N.L.

