Banff entrance sign will soon have a new home

The iconic sign that welcomes visitors from all over the world to Banff is officially moving to a new location.

The Town of Banff announced on Tuesday that the $350,000 entrance sign, a hotspot for tourists, will now sit at the Banff Train Station.

The Banff town sign was previously located in the 100 block of Mount Norquay Road, across the street from the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre.

Many visitors accessed the spot by parking at the rec centre and walking over, resulting in a steady stream of pedestrians crossing Mount Norquay Road – which sees some 17,000 vehicles a day in the summer – causing traffic congestion and raising safety concerns.

New Banff Sign

Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno was on hand for Tuesday’s announcement, as well as the owners of the Mt. Norquay Ski Resort, Adam and Jan Waterous, who are also the leaseholders of the Banff Railway Lands.

Officials say the sign will be moved to the train station, located on Railway Avenue, in October 2025.