WestJet passenger jets are shown parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s privacy commissioner on Tuesday said his office had opened an investigation into a cybersecurity breach at Calgary-based airline WestJet.

The privacy commissioner of Canada, Philippe Dufresne, said in a statement that the incident involved a “malicious actor” who gained access to the airline’s systems.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto