Kilograms of meth found in ‘gift-wrapped packages’ at Vancouver airport, CBSA says

The CBSA says officers seized 29 kilograms of methamphetamine from a traveller's luggage at Vancouver International Airport on July 18, 2025. (Handout)

A traveller bound for Hong Kong was caught with 29 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Vancouver airport last month, according to Canada Border Services Agency.

Authorities said the drugs were concealed in “gift-wrapped packages” – some with cartoon elephants and other colourful designs – then stuffed into two suitcases.

Officers intercepted the packages on July 18, the CBSA said. The agency estimated that amount of methamphetamine would represent approximately 150,000 individual doses.

“This seizure is another great example of the dedication and expertise of CBSA officers as they continue to work hard each and every day to prevent dangerous drugs from crossing our borders,” said Nina Patel, CBSA director general for the Pacific Region, in a statement.

A 25-year-old Chinese citizen was apprehended and has since been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Shiyu Deng is facing counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession for the purpose of exporting, and exporting a controlled substance.

The CBSA said Deng was transferred into RCMP custody, where he remains pending his next court appearance on Wednesday.