Murder suspect, 29, remains at large four days into Bracebridge police investigation

It has been four days since Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of gunfire north of Bracebridge.

It has now been four days since police were first called to a home outside of Bracebridge, Ont.

After hearing gunshots on Friday, officers arrived to discover a house completely ablaze and a man dead outside.

Bracebridge OPP initiated a ‘shelter in place’ and began a search for a suspect.

“We have a suspect. His name is Mitchell Gray, 29, of Bracebridge. And he’s currently wanted for murder,” said Joe Brisebois, media coordinator for the central region for OPP.

Police describe Gray as a white man around 5’8, with light brown hair and facial hair.

Mitchell Gray Bracebridge OPP are asking the public to location 29-year-old Mitchell Gray who is wanted for his connection to a death of a male and arson in Bracebridge on Aug 1, 2025 (Courtesy: Bracebridge OPP)

The ‘shelter in place’ was lifted early Saturday around 1:45 a.m.

“It’s still very much an active investigation, and more information will be released when available,” said Brisebois. “If anybody has any information, including his whereabouts, contact police or Crime Stoppers.”

Police announced another grim discovery on the property on Saturday, August 2. “The next day, two additional deceased were found inside the residence,” said Brisebois. “Identities are pending the post-mortem investigation.”

OPP confirmed that the suspect and deceased were known to each other but have not said if they are related.

Police have also said they have not made any direct contact with the suspect since August 1.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP Officers responded to a call shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of Beatrice Town Road. When they arrived on scene, police found a deceased male outside the residence and a house fully engulfed in flames. (CTV NEWS)

Bracebridge mayor Rick Maloney provided a statement to CTV News on Monday afternoon saying, “We appreciate the efforts of all our emergency services who responded to this tragic incident, especially our opp. Our hearts and thoughts are with the family of the victims.”

The OPP says the investigation is still developing, but there is no threat to public safety, and the OPP has not shared any additional information.

“We are still actively searching for him, and he is outstanding, so that’s why we’re asking for anybody who knows about his whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers,” said Brisebois.

Police are saying a forensic autopsy could take some time to determine the identities and cause of death of the individuals.