One of the wildfires in N.L. has destroyed structures, tripled in size overnight

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador John Hogan speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier says some structures have been destroyed by the out-of-control wildfire near Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and Kingston.

John Hogan says the blaze tripled in size overnight.

The premier says this has been an unprecedented wildfire season, where hot and dry weather have led to 192 forest fires and multiple evacuation orders.

The province says it is implementing an open fire ban with a fine of at least $1,000.

In Nova Scotia, Premier Tim Houston says the province is also bringing in new restrictions due to the ongoing hot and dry weather.

Houston had previously implemented a provincewide fire ban with a $25,000 fine, and says residents who hike or use vehicles in the woods, or camp outside of designated campgrounds could face the same fine.