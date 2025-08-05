Ontario police ‘can confirm’ they’re investigating North Bay mayor

Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday they are investigating allegations involving North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico.

In an email to CTV News, an OPP spokesperson said the North Bay Police Service referred a complaint about Chirico to the OPP.

The complaint was “concerning allegations involving the mayor of the City of North Bay, who also serves on the North Bay police services board,” OPP spokesperson Gosia Puzio said in the email.

“We can confirm that the OPP has opened an investigation into the matter.”

Personal expenses

Chirico has been in the spotlight since it emerged this spring that he had used the corporate credit card to pay for personal expenses, including golf club memberships, gifts and cigarettes.

Mayor Peter Chirico (File)

He has said he repaid $16,000 in personal items he charged to the city credit card.

North Bay city council rejected a motion calling for a forensic audit into the mayor’s expenses, and for Chirico to step down from the police board while the audit was being conducted.

However, city integrity commissioner Guy Giorno has been asked by Chirico to investigate.

It also emerged in July that Margaret Karpenko, the city’s outgoing chief financial officer, recommended in early 2024 that Chirico’s credit card be taken away. That recommendation was ignored and he continued to charge personal items on the card into late 2024.

He has since surrendered the card and Karpenko has announced she is leaving North Bay to become CFO in Greater Sudbury.

CTV News has contacted the City of North Bay to respond to the news that the OPP is investigating allegations involving the mayor.

The city had this to say in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon:

“While the City of North Bay has not been contacted by the Ontario Provincial Police regarding this matter, we will provide any information and assistance that may be requested.”

The next city council meeting is Aug. 12.