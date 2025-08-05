RECALL: Dubai brand milk chocolate may contain salmonella

People are being asked not to consume pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate by the brand Dubai, as it may contain salmonella.

The product (145 g, UPC 6 11834 51237 1, Code 225.174) was sold online in Quebec.

Anyone who has the recalled item is asked not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute it.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased,” states the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Young children, pregnant women, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.

Short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Anyone who becomes sick after consuming the recalled product is encouraged to contact a health-care provider.