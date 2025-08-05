‘Stay out of the woods’: N.S. announces restrictions on travel, activities to prevent wildfires

The Nova Scotia government has announced more restrictions to prevent wildfires as the province faces a long stretch of hot, dry weather and little rain.

Premier Tim Houston says Nova Scotians will be advised to “stay out of the woods” as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Travel will be restricted and activities the province has not deemed necessary will be banned.

Hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted and trail systems through woods are off limits.

Camping is allowed, but only in official campgrounds.

The fine for violating the ban is the same as the ongoing burn ban – $25,000.

Houston calls the burn ban – which came into effect last Wednesday – “absolutely necessary” as dry conditions continue from one end of the province to the other.

The province has had briefings from Environment Canada, which says there is no significant rain in sight.

“We have to stay in front of this. We can take steps while we are in the middle of trying to fight fires or we can be proactive and try and prevent them and we have chosen to be proactive,” Houston said.

‘This situation sucks’

Houston also asked for smokers to be mindful while butting out.

“If you don’t, and you cause a fire, we will hold you accountable,” he said.

The province is encouraging anyone with a home or a cottage surrounded by a wooded area to stay out of the woods.

“Please don’t do anything that could unnecessarily put you, your family or your neighbours at risk. This situation sucks. Summer is one of the best times in Nova Scotia and we all look forward to getting outdoors and enjoying the scenic beauty that surrounds us,” Houston said.

“I get that and I’m right there with you as Nova Scotians, but you can still go to the beach, in fact that’s a great place to be on these hot, dry days. Just no bonfires.”

The restrictions are in place on provincial and private land. Like the burn ban, it will remain in place until Oct. 15, which is considered the end of wildfire season, or until conditions improve.

“I know it’s inconvenient, I know it’s the height of summer vacation and people want to do all the activities that we so much enjoy in our great outdoors – we have a beautiful province. I know everybody wants to enjoy it but we have to stay out of the woods,” Houston said.

“It’s a small price to pay right now to avoid the kind of devastation that we saw from the wildfires in 2023.”

‘Don’t look for loopholes’

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said the province has seen about 100 small wildfires so far this season, which were quickly put out.

“But that could change in a heartbeat. It’s incredibly dry out there right now. And the fires we’re seeing right now are burning deeper into the root system and going deep underground and that kind of fire takes a long time to put out, which is exhausting our resources.”

Rushton said only a significant amount of rain can change the conditions.

“Don’t look for loopholes. If you have to ask your question ‘should I or could I?’ – the approach is probably don’t do it. And if you have a level-headed question, please call your local DNRR office.”

Burn ban

The province’s burn ban applies to:

campfires

bonfires

brush fires

fires in chimeneas

any other fire that is not enclosed and uses wood as the fuel

Devices that don’t burn wood, like charcoal and gas barbecues, are allowed to be used during the ban.

The ban applies to all private property and provincial lands, including parks and protected areas.

