Thousands to flee First Nation in northern Manitoba over wildfire threat

WINNIPEG — Thousands of people have fled from a First Nation in northern Manitoba Monday as wildfires burned closer and closer to the community.

The Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also called Nelson House, issued a full evacuation order Sunday in response to the blazes, as flames threatened to cut off road access and muddied air quality.

It was upgraded one day later to a mandatory evacuation. The community’s roughly 4,000 residents were to register with the Cree Nation before busing to the Thompson Airport, about 75 kilometres away, to fly to Winnipeg.

On social media, Nisichawayasihk Chief Angela Levasseur said crews are working around the clock to make sure everyone gets out safely.

“We are also doing everything in our power to make sure every possible measure is taken to suppress the wildfires that threaten our beloved ancestral lands,” she said in the post.

“We want you to know that we have escalated our concerns to the highest levels of government — including the Premier of Manitoba and the Prime Minister of Canada — to make our needs and demands clear on behalf of our citizens.”

An update says wildfire crews with the province have identified several new fire starts.

“Given the proximity to Nelson House and the city of Thompson, the potential for damage is significant and should not be underestimated,” the update says.

Manitoba’s wildfire service says at least two wildfires are burning north of Nisichawayasihk, including one more than 460 square kilometres in size.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, an advocacy group representing some northern First Nations, said more than 1,300 people registered with the Canadian Red Cross in Winnipeg as of Monday.

More were expected to arrive later in the day, the group said, noting it would provide essentials like hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, snacks and juice.

“Our hearts are with you,” the group said. “We pray for rain and a quick return home.”

In July, residents of the Cree Nation were ordered to evacuate following a state of emergency over heavy wildfire smoke.

Monday’s evacuation comes as the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports almost 750 wildfires across Canada, including one about 60 kilometres from Nanaimo, B.C. Another two are along the shores of Conception Bay in eastern Newfoundland.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Wesley Ridge wildfire on Vancouver Island has grown to more than five square kilometres. Officials said a small amount of rain is expected this week, but dry conditions in the area mean it would take a lot to tame the fire.

Meanwhile, the Newfoundland and Labrador government issued evacuation orders for the two towns of Small Point—Adam’s Cove — Blackhead — Broad Cove and Kingston due to a 150-hectare wildfire that had come within one kilometre of Kingston.

Another evacuation order was issued for portions of the town of Holyrood, NL.

Smoke from the wildfires has filled many Canadian skies from Vancouver Island to Toronto to Charlottetown with grey and gritty haze.

One air quality tracker on Monday ranked Toronto as having some of the worst air quality in the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.