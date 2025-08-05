A two-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in an alleyway in the northeast Calgary community of Taradale on Aug. 4, 2025.

Calgary police say a two-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in the alleyway behind her home Monday afternoon.

Officials say the child was struck in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E. at approximately 6:55 p.m.

The girl was rushed to hospital, with police shutting down several intersections to help the ambulance reach the Alberta Children’s Hospital, but she ultimately died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Toddler dead after being hit by vehicle in Calgary alleyway

Alcohol has been ruled out in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been laid.