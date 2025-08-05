Using points doesn’t cancel out coverage through credit card insurance, B.C. tribunal rules

A B.C. man who paid for a portion of his car rental with Expedia points is still entitled to insurance coverage through his credit card, a B.C. tribunal has ruled.

The dispute dates back to 2023, when Omar Guyah returned a car with a cracked windshield and was charged just under $850 by the rental company to cover the cost of the repair, according to a decision posted online Friday.

Guyah paid for part of the car rental with an Amex that gave him coverage through the Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada. But when Guyah filed a claim with the company seeking reimbursement for the repair cost, he was denied. The company said he was not covered because “he did not pay the full cost of the car rental with his credit card,” the decision explained.

The booking of the rental was done online through Expedia, a third-party website that allows members to accumulate points and redeem them for discounts, the decision noted, adding that in this case the discount was $7.24.

The question tribunal member Peter Mennie had to answer was whether using points to get a discount meant Guyah did not pay the “full amount” with his Amex, which he was required to do in order to be entitled to coverage under the policy.

Ultimately, Mennie rejected the insurance company’s argument that the points were a form of payment.

“I find that Expedia points are more like a coupon than a monetary payment because they can only be used when booking through Expedia,” Mennie wrote.

“I find that paying the ‘full cost’ of the car rental means paying the total amount owed after any coupons, discounts, or rebates are applied. To hold otherwise would mean that any sort of promotion or reduction in cost from a car rental company or booking agent would exclude insurance coverage.”

Further, because the policy did not explicitly say the use of points could be grounds for denying a claim, the tribunal found the company was not entitled to do so.

The company was ordered to pay Guyah $848.98 in damages, equivalent to the amount he claimed for the repair. The credit card holder was also awarded $63.83 in pre-judgment interest and $125 in tribunal fees.