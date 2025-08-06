Conservatives still lead in party fundraising as Liberals close in

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Conservatives are still bringing in more through donations than any other federal political party, but their fundraising has dropped since the spring election.

The Tories raised just over $9.1 million in the quarter that ended in June, through donations from more than 82,000 people.

That outpaced the Liberals, who brought in $7.7 million from more than 116,000 donors.

It’s a steep drop for the Conservatives from their pre-election fundraising push, which raised $28 million in the first quarter of this year.

The NDP’s numbers have been steady this year, with more than 38,000 people giving the party $1.9 million in the last quarter.

The New Democrats lost official party status in the April election and political strategists have warned they’re in a challenging financial position, with loans to repay and far less money coming in from Elections Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press