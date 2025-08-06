E. coli outbreak at Saskatoon Farm jumps to 68 cases: AHS

An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is continuing to monitor an outbreak of illness connected to Saskatoon Farm and says that 68 probable cases of E. coli have been found.

In an update on Aug. 6, the agency said Entamoeba histolytica, an illness known to cause dysentery, has been found in 45 of those cases.

Four people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak and three of those patients have been discharged.

As part of the investigation, AHS is collecting specimens from asymptomatic individuals who ate at the southern Alberta business’ restaurant between July 1 and 18.

Officials said close to 1,000 samples have already been collected and are being processed.

AHS says anyone who meets the specifications for asymptomatic testing should call Health Link or contact their doctor to check if they need to provide a stool sample kit for the investigation.

Kits can be collected from the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, Oilfields General Hospital in Diamond Valley, High River Hospital Laboratory, Okotoks Patient Service Centre, Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre Laboratory or Nanton Health Unit Laboratory.

Completed kits can be dropped off at any Alberta Precision Lab location.

No appointment is necessary to pick up or drop off these kits.

AHS reminds anyone who ate at the Saskatoon Farm’s restaurant and is feeling sick to take necessary action.

“Anyone with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or abdominal pain is asked to call Health Link or contact their primary care provider for assessment and testing,” AHS said in a news release.

Individuals awaiting results from screening tests should typically hear from Health Link within 10 days or consult their online health records for updates.