‘Extremely rare and dangerous’: Pyrocumulus clouds develop near Snow Lake

A pyrocumulus cloud forming over a wildfire near Snow Lake, Man., on Aug. 5, 2025. (Town of Snow Lake / Facebook)

Clouds formed by wildfire heat near Snow Lake posed “significant risk” to the fight against the flames, according to the town’s Facebook page.

The town said pyrocumulus clouds, which develop from extreme heat that gives rise to thunderstorm-like formations, formed over a wildfire Tuesday.

“Pyrocumulus clouds can generate their own lightning and strong, unpredictable winds—conditions that increase the risk of new fire starts,” said the town’s post, which included information supplied by Manitoba Wildfire Service.

“The system did eventually collapse later in the day which brought localized winds and storm-like conditions … Thankfully, this event was not as significant as it could have been.”

The clouds were described as “extremely rare and dangerous,” with the town noting that they “may have contributed to additional fire behaviour.”

“In extreme cases, it can basically become its own thunderstorm,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Crawford Luke.

Snow Lake said recent tanker operations had a “good effect” in minimizing the threat to local power lines, adding that they are hopeful for rain amid a risk of thunderstorms today.

Manitoba Wildfire Service said Tuesday was a “much better day” for fighting fires in the North region as aircraft were able to operate throughout the day, according to a Facebook post from the City of Thompson.

The city said Fire NO061, which is approximately 14 kilometres north of Thompson, experienced lots of growth on the north end, which is not being targeted now.

“Plans for a backburn in the area have been shelved as the fire is burning back on itself and cleaning up its own edges in the process,” said the city.

“The weather forecast looks promising for the next few days, with high relative humidity and a chance of precipitation today and for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

The Asper Foundation pledges $25,000 in weekly aid

Meanwhile, wildfire evacuees will be supported through a total of $25,000 in weekly aid, following a partnership with The Asper Foundation in conjunction with the Rady Jewish Community Centre and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO).

In a news release, MKO said the support will continue until the emergency ends.

“Our family is proud to stand with and support our fellow Manitobans in this time of great need, and we urge others to do the same,” said Gail Asper, chair of The Asper Foundation, in a news release.

Manitoba Wildfire Service continues to respond to 165 active wildfires across the province, with a total of 401 wildfires to date, according to the province’s latest fire bulletin.