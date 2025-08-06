Fallen climbers rescued from B.C.’s Yak Peak while ‘hanging in their harnesses’

A hoist crew rescues two fallen hikers from Yak Peak, a summit located along B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway, on Aug. 6, 2025. (North Shore Rescue)

Search crews pulled off a complicated rescue early Wednesday morning, extracting two fallen climbers from B.C.’s Yak Peak after being hampered by clouds and wildfire smoke for hours.

The climbers were left “hanging in their harnesses mid-face” following an accident on the mountain Tuesday, North Shore Rescue said in a social media post.

One of the climbers had also suffered a head injury.

North Shore Rescue was notified around 10:40 p.m., and worked through the night to bring the pair down safely with members of Hope Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Lions Bay Search and Rescue, and Talon Helicopters.

A hoist crew managed to locate the climbers using night-vision goggles while circling Yak Peak in a helicopter, but hazy skies prevented them from plucking the pair off the mountain.

“Multiple attempts were made to get overtop of the climbers but unfortunately conditions were too dangerous and the helicopter was forced to land,” reads NSR’s post.

“After waiting until weather improved, the flight crew flew up into the area but were again turned around by clouds and rain.”

While climbing conditions were dangerous as well, a ground rescue was eventually mobilized – until the weather finally cleared up around 5:30 a.m., allowing for another hoist attempt.

A new flight crew had to be assembled as the previous members “were all timed out from the night before,” North Shore Rescue said.

This time, rescuers were finally able to extract the climbers one at a time, beginning with the one who was injured.

“This was a complex task involving night flying, technical pick offs, mountain rescue, and complex hoists. To execute this sort of task safely requires decades of experience and training from every member of the crew,” NSR said. “We wish the climber a speedy recovery.”