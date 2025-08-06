Fewer women having Pap smears, StatCan finds

A room where patients can get procedures such as Pap smears is shown at Preterm, a nonprofit sexual health clinic, in Cleveland on Feb. 25, 2020. (Tony Dejak / AP Photo)

Although cervical cancer is common in women, fewer are taking Pap smear tests to help detect it, according to Statistics Canada.

In a report released Wednesday, StatCan found that in 2024, 69 per cent of women aged 25 to 69 had a Pap smear test within the past three years compared to 74 per cent in 2017.

Fewer older women are taking tests compared to younger age groups. The report also found that last year, 64 per cent of those aged 50 to 69 reported having a Pap smear test within the past three years. Meanwhile, this applied to 70 per cent of women aged 25 to 34 and 75 per cent of those aged 35 to 49.

There were differences depending on the province, given that some are turning to, or have already switched to, human papillomavirus (HPV) tests for regular cervical cancer screening.

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Quebec and British Columbia fell below the national average of 69 per cent of women having taken a Pap smear test recently.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, meanwhile, were above the national average.

The report is based on data from the 2024 Canadian Community Health Survey and includes information from Canada’s 10 provinces on the proportion of people who have taken tests commonly used to detect colorectal, cervical and breast cancers.