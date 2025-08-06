Fire truck driver charged, licence suspended after Ontario crash

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Laurier Township involving a fire truck on July 28, 2025. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old resident of South River, Ont., located about 60 kilometers south of North Bay, has been charged after a fire truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash last week.

The collision occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on July 28 on Goreville Road in Laurier Township. Police confirmed the driver was charged with careless driving and operating a commercial motor vehicle without an airbrake endorsement.

“The driver was also issued a three-day warn range administrative suspension,” the OPP said in a social media post Wednesday.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of the collision or indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Under Ontario law, a “warn range” suspension applies when a driver’s blood alcohol concentration is between 0.05 and 0.08. Commercial vehicle operators are required to hold proper endorsements for specialized equipment, such as airbrakes, in Ontario.

Authorities said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the vehicle has since been removed from the scene.

FIRE TRUCK TOWED OUT - OPP A fire truck is shown being towed following a single-vehicle crash on July 28, 2025, in Laurier Township, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

The accused is expected to appear in court at a later date.