Immigration lawyers say rising number of CSIS security screenings causing delays

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it’s dealing with a growing number of immigration security screening requests — and immigration lawyers say their clients are coping with long delays as a result.

In its new annual report, the intelligence agency says it received more than 538,000 screening requests from immigration and border officials in 2024, a significant increase over the roughly 300,000 screening requests it received annually before 2023.

The report says that while there “continues to be a high volume of applications awaiting security screening,” the intelligence agency will “take the time required” to complete them.

The increase in screening requests is being driven in part by a spike in the number of asylum seekers coming to Canada, all of whom must be screened.

Immigration lawyers in B.C. and Ontario say their clients are facing extended delays due to security screening and no one is explaining why.

Ali Abuhannoud, a Jordanian refugee who is applying for Canadian citizenship, says he has been waiting for his security screening result since May 2024, despite having been screened twice previously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press