Judge denies bail for 3 men charged in alleged plot to take land near Quebec City

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. This RCMP handout image shows an example of seized military equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Quebec RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

QUEBEC -- A judge has denied bail for three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to forcibly seize land in the Quebec City area.

Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphael Lagace, 25, and Marc-Aurele Chabot, 24, face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

There is a publication ban on details of the bail hearing as well as the judge’s reasons for ordering the men held pending trial.

Quebec court Judge Rene de la Sablonniere heard evidence and arguments in July and delivered the hour-long ruling today in a Quebec City courtroom.

A fourth accused -- Matthew Forbes, 33 -- is facing weapons charges and was granted bail under a lengthy list of conditions that include wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

The Canadian Armed Forces have said Forbes and Chabot were active members of the military at the time of their arrest on July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.