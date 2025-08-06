LaSalle officer thwarts alleged attempted illegal entry into Canada

A routine property check turned into a surprising discovery early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., a LaSalle police officer checking a commercial property on the 1800 block of Front Road spotted a man at the water’s edge of the Detroit River with two backpacks and a kayak.

Investigators say the 51-year-old U.S. citizen was attempting to illegally enter Canada. He was detained and handed over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for further investigation.

Police Chief Michael Pearce praised the officer, saying, “This is an outstanding example of how proactive policing can yield positive results. While conducting a simple property check, our officer helped prevent an illegal entry into Canada.”