Man charged with making threats against Montreal airport, Hydro-Quebec

An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with making online threats against “critical infrastructure” in Quebec.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Christian Barriault is accused of posting threatening comments on his X account against key infrastructure, such as the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the Port of Montreal, Hydro-Quebec and other networks.

“Following a short investigation, police arrested Mr. Barriault on Aug. 1, seizing electronic equipment,” the RCMP states.

Barriault is facing charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to any person, uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage real or personal property and counselling an offence that is not committed, namely the commission of mischief.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse by videoconference on Aug. 4.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 514-939-8300 or 1-800-771-5401, the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or visit their local police department.