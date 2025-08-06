Man wanted in connection with Bracebridge, Ont. murder and arson confirmed dead

Mitchell Gray, 29, wanted in connection with the ongoing death and arson investigation in Bracebridge has been confirmed dead.

The man wanted in connection with the ongoing death and arson investigation in Bracebridge has been confirmed dead.

Mitchell Gray, 29, of Bracebridge, who was wanted for murder, died from smoke inhalation, according to a post-mortem test.

This is in connection with the incident that took place on Friday, Aug., 1, when OPP officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home on Beatrice Town Line Road. When police arrived shortly after 8 p.m., they found 60-year-old Paul Gray dead outside of the home, which was fully engulfed in flames. A gunshot wound was determined to be the cause of Paul’s death.

Police announced another grim discovery on the property on Saturday, Aug., 2. “The next day, two additional deceased were found inside the residence,” said Sergeant Joe Brisebois, media coordinator for the central region for OPP.

Sergeant Brisebois said a shelter-in-place order was issued while police searched for a suspect.

“At that point, we started looking for a potential shooter, and a shelter-in-place was put in effect until approximately 1:45 a.m. that morning,” said Brisebois. “Since then, Mitchell Gray, 29 years old, of Bracebridge, has been wanted for murder.”

On Wednesday, the second deceased was confirmed by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to be the accused Mitchell Gray; the third body was confirmed as 59-year-old Anita Gray of Bracebridge. A gunshot wound was determined to be the cause of Anita’s death.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the OFPS, and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is urged to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files from CTV’s Luke Simard.