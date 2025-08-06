Montreal-area man charged with drugging coworkers without their knowledge

Thanh-Tung Van was arrested by Blainville police on July 30, 2025. (Source: Blainville police)

Police on Montreal’s North Shore have arrested a man who allegedly drugged several of his coworkers without their knowledge.

Thanh-Tung Van is facing charges of administering a noxious substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking after he was arrested on July 30, Blainville police said in a post on social media on Tuesday.

Police allege the accused administered harmful substances to people in his “professional circle in the industrial sector” unbeknownst to them, causing symptoms of dizziness, blurred vision, and weakness.

After his arrest, investigators searched a location linked to the suspect, which led to seizures of several items:

More than 15,000 tablets believed to be methamphetamine

Approximately 200 grams of pink powder believed to be methamphetamine

45 grams of rock-like substances believed to be methamphetamine

60 grams of white powder believed to be cocaine;

30 grams of cannabis

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Saint-Jérome courthouse.

The investigation is ongoing, police say, to determine whether or not other individuals may have been victims or involved.

Police are reminding the public that administering substances to people without their consent is a serious criminal offence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Blainville police at 450-434-5300.