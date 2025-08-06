‘Morale at an all-time low’: Why Air Canada flight attendants voted for a strike mandate

Theresa Mitchell, VP of Air Canada component of CUPE, says ‘morale is at an all-time low’ and they want to make a deal.

Air Canada flight attendants are preparing for a return to the bargaining table this week with renewed urgency after voting in favour of strike action if negotiations stall.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Air Canada component, which represents around 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, announced on Tuesday that members had voted 99.7 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The mandate does not mean a strike is guaranteed, only that union members support the measure if the bargaining team decides to call for a work stoppage.

The vote kicked off July 28 and finished earlier Tuesday, after the airline and union concluded the conciliation process without reaching a deal.

It comes amid stalled talks over wages, unpaid labour and working conditions.

“We’ve been at this process of negotiations since December,” Theresa Mitchell, vice-president of the CUPE Air Canada component, told CTV Your Morning Wednesday. “We are ready and prepared and really willing to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

But Mitchell said the union and employer remain divided on key issues.

“We had to bridge a gap between what we were requesting and what they were willing to provide. That’s not unusual in negotiations but we are very serious about this process,” she added.

According to the union, wages have stagnated despite inflation and growing travel demand. Mitchell said flight attendants have received only a 10 per cent wage increase in the past decade.

“What we would like is a wage increase,” she said. “Our members have provided a clear mandate … morale is at an all-time low.”

The union says a legal strike could come as early as Aug. 16 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for this Friday.

Push to end unpaid work, fatigue

A key demand from CUPE is ending the longstanding practice of not paying flight attendants for duties such as boarding, deplaning and pre-flight safety checks.

While federal labour standards mandate pay for all hours worked, flight attendants are typically only paid once the aircraft’s doors are closed and the plane is in motion.

In a news release, published Tuesday by CUPE, it said unpaid labour also includes when flight attendants attend to onboard medical and safety emergencies.

“This is an antiquated pay system,” Mitchell said. “Any federal worker is paid for the work they do. We want that to end.”

The union is also pushing for stronger rest and scheduling protections, especially for crew members flying long-haul routes through multiple time zones. Rest windows can be impacted by lengthy commutes from the airport to accommodations.

“If there’s traffic, it could take up to two hours,” Mitchell explained. “That cuts into the rest our members get before the return flight. We want guarantees that ensure proper rest.”

Other demands include improved expense allowances to account for inflation and rising food costs while travelling for work.

Talks resume Friday

Despite the strike vote, Mitchell emphasized the union’s desire to reach a deal and avoid disruption for travellers.

“Our members are proud of what they do. They’re true safety professionals,” she said. “It’s our intention to go back to the table ... and we will do all that we can do (to) reach a fair deal.”

Air Canada has previously stated on its website it “remains committed to the bargaining process and is eager to resume discussions, which CUPE had suspended during the vote.”

“Air Canada is determined to reach a fair and equitable collective agreement that recognizes the contributions of its Flight Attendants,” it added.

The airline has cautioned that the vote does not mean a disruption will happen, and noted a potential strike can’t take place until after a 21-day cooling-off period that followed the 60-day conciliation period.

“We just want (our members) to be respected and given proper working conditions,” Mitchell said. “If we can achieve that, we’d prefer not to take any action. “We’re optimistic ... it just may take a little time.”

Air Canada flight attendants threatened to strike in 2011, resulting in a government back-to-work bill.

With files from The Canadian Press