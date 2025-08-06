More Republican lawmakers call out Canada over wildfire smoke

A helicopter battles wildfires near Coombs, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

WASHINGTON — More Republican lawmakers are calling out Canada because of wildfires sending smoke billowing across the international border into their states.

Wisconsin state Rep. Calvin Callahan has joined other Republican state lawmakers from Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota in filing a formal complaint against Canada to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the International Joint Commission.

In a news release issued today, Callahan says that “if Canada can’t get these wildfires under control, they need to face real consequences.”

He joins a chorus of Republican politicians at other levels of government who have been voicing concerns about Canada’s wildfires.

Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman sent a letter to Canadian Sen. Michael MacDonald on Monday calling for stronger forest management policies and more accountability from Canadian officials.

Michigan Rep. John James sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney last week saying his constituents are choking on toxic wildfire smoke.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press