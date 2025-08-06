Multiple out-of-control wildfires are continuing to burn throughout Newfoundland

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador John Hogan speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

ST. JOHN’S — There are six active wildfires burning in Newfoundland, with half of them out of control.

Premier John Hogan says an unknown number of structures have been destroyed on the eastern side of the province, including cabins in the Broad Cove Pond area.

Hogan says the blaze in the Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and Kingston area has doubled in sized since Tuesday, reaching more than 14.3 square kilometres, but is spreading inland and away from communities.

He says the wildfire in the Holyrood area grew very little overnight, staying at about 0.22 square kilometres in size.

A new fire that started yesterday afternoon in central Newfoundland, off the Bay d’Espoir Highway, is estimated to be about 1.5 square kilometres.

The province is using three aircraft, including water bombers, to douse the blazes.

Hogan is pleading with residents to obey a new ban on open fires, saying the province is as dry as a tinder box.

The premier says despite the ban, officials responded to three campfires in the St. John’s area yesterday evening.

Hogan says he’s looking into increasing the fine for violating the ban, which can range from $75 to $1,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.