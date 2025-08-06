Northern half of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario are under air quality warnings

Smoke and trees burned by wildfires in northern Manitoba are shown during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man. on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool

The north-central part of the Prairies remains under a series of air-quality warnings.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is contributing to the region’s very poor air quality and could cause reduced visibility today.

The warnings stretch through much of Saskatchewan and most of Manitoba, and into northwestern Ontario as well.

There are also several pockets of affected areas along the Hudson Bay shorelines in northern Ontario, Nunavut, and northern Quebec.

It is also expected to be smoggy in Newfoundland, on the north side of the Avalon Peninsula, with warnings and special air-quality statements in effect.

Environment Canada is advising people to limit their time outdoors and consider postponing outdoor sports and activities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.