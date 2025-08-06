ECCC investigating ‘likely tornado’ in Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating reports of a tornado in southwest Manitoba Tuesday night.

ECCC confirmed Wednesday morning that they had received a report of a “likely tornado” near Belleview, MB. The tornado is currently unconfirmed, but meteorologists are investigating.

Belleview is located approximately 300 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Storm chaser Cory Penner was in Saskatchewan Tuesday following a storm in that province that was possibly producing a tornado. When he got to Manitoba, he found another storm system and followed that until he saw the tornado.

“It was tough to get to because the roads were really wet and muddy,” he said on Wednesday. “But we got there, and first we saw a wispy little tornado. Then I saw another wispy tornado come down, very brief. And then we stopped, set up the real camera, and then that’s where we got that nice thick tornado, which only lasted a couple seconds. And then it was done.”

ECCC is asking anyone with pictures of the possible tornado or any damage it may have caused to call 1-800-239-0484 or email storm@ec.gc.ca.

-With files from CTV’s Glenn Pismenny