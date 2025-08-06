Whales treat tour group to ‘once in a lifetime’ display off Brier Island

Whale watchers were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime view of a triple whale breach near Brier Island, Nova Scotia.

Passengers onboard a whale watching tour were treated to a special display by three humpback whales Saturday near Nova Scotia’s Brier Island.

Mariner Cruises Whale and Seabird Tours shared a series of posts on their Facebook page showcasing the jaw-dropping moment.

“It was one of those once in a lifetime moments to watch a triple humpback whale breach! It is more spectacular when all 3 whales are ones you know and love,” reads one of the posts.

The tour operators say the whales are named Kalimba, Littlespot and Badge.

After performing the triple breach, the show continued as Kalimba started slapping the water with its tail.

