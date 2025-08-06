Woman charged after allegedly trying to abduct two children in Saint John

The Saint John Police Force building in Saint John, N.B., is pictured on April 10, 2025. (CTV Atlantic/Avery MacRae)

A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to abduct two children in Saint John, N.B., Saturday morning.

The Saint John Police Force says a child was riding a bicycle in the area of Eglington Court around 10 a.m. when the woman tried to take the child, but was unsuccessful.

Police allege the woman also threatened the child’s family member.

The woman then allegedly grabbed another child who was in the area, but police say a family member intervened and was able to rescue the child.

No one was injured, but police say the woman threatened the family member.

Officers arrested the suspect in the area a short time later.

Police say the woman provided a false name and assaulted one of the officers during her arrest. The officer was not injured.

Police say the woman was not known to the children.

The woman is facing the following charges:

two counts of attempted abduction of a person under the age of 14

two counts of assault

two counts of uttering threats

assaulting a peace officer

obstructing a peace officer

possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine

The woman, who has not been identified, appeared in provincial court on Tuesday. She was remanded into custody for a five-day fitness assessment and is due back in court for a bail hearing on Aug. 11.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.