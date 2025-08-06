Yukon First Nation to oppose all new mining claims on its territory during planning

A Yukon First Nation says it will oppose any new mining claims on its traditional territory as it begins a regional land-use planning process with the territory’s government.

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun says in a post on Facebook that it is issuing a notice to the mining industry that it will oppose any claim “through all available legal and political avenues.”

The Nation says any such claim staked during the land-use planning process are “unwelcome” and “unlawful,” citing past court decisions that it says “strongly discourages staking claims in the areas” undergoing such a process.

It says the Nation has adopted its own policy on mining that will govern the industry on its traditional territory while the planning process in pending.

The notice comes after a catastrophic failure at an ore storage site last year at the Eagle Gold Mine, within the nation’s traditional territory, that released about two-million tonnes of cyanide-laced ore and water into the environment.

Yukon Energy, Mines and Resources Minister John Streicker says in a statement that the territory is aware of the notice and recommends any mining proponent to “engage with potentially affected Indigenous governments and groups as early as possible” for any project development.

Streicker says the territory has recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with Na-Cho Nyak Dun to start the land-use planning process, however they haven’t reached a consensus on how interim staking of mining claims should be handled while planning is taking place.

“We are committed to working alongside the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun to develop a regional land use plan that considers the diverse land uses in this region,” he says.

“In our view, this includes maintaining a healthy environment and vibrant cultural legacy, while supporting a sustainable economy and ensuring Yukon First Nations and public priorities are appropriately reflected.”

Na-Cho Nyak Dun Chief Dawna Hope says in the statement that her Nation “is advising all mining companies and their financial backers that no new claims should be staked in their traditional territory to protect our planning process and our treaty rights.”

“We will vigorously oppose — through all possible political and legal means — any new claims staked on our territory,” Hope says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press