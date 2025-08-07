B.C. café owned by Bollywood star again targeted by gunfire

The café, which is owned by Indian actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, was damaged by gunfire on Aug. 7, 2025 (CTV News)

For the second time in less than a month, a Surrey, B.C., café owned by a Bollywood star has been damaged by gunfire.

Police were outside Kap’s Café in the city’s Newton neighbourhood on Thursday morning, where several windows had been shattered by bullets overnight.

The café, which is owned by Indian actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, came under a similar attack last month, just days after the business opened its doors in the 8400 block of 120 Street.

Café staff were inside the business during both shootings but no injuries were reported.

A statement Thursday from the Surrey Police Service said officers responded to the shooting at approximately 4:40 a.m.

“Numerous SPS police resources and Delta Police Department units responded and while it appears multiple shots caused damage to the windows and building, fortunately the staff on premises were uninjured,” the statement said.

No arrests have been made following the attacks.

A video of the July 10 shooting was recorded from the shooter’s perspective and posted to social media that morning, showing 10 gunshots fired from a handgun from inside a vehicle.

News outlets in India blamed a Khalistani separatist leader for the July shooting, while advocacy group Sikhs for Justice dismissed the reports as “a disinformation campaign” meant to discredit the movement to establish an independent Sikh state of Khalistan.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has video related to the incident to contact the Surrey police non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.

Elenore Sturko, the B.C. Conservative shadow minister for public safety, said in a social media post that recent shootings and extortion cases in Surrey are making residents “feel increasingly unsafe.”

The Surrey-Cloverdale MLA wrote in a separate post that “it’s time to increase the resolution of Surrey’s traffic cameras to capture licence plates and faces” to help police identify suspects in such incidents.