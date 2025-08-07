CBSA seizes $24.6 million in cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Items seized by CBSA at the Blue Water Bridge Point of Entry on July 23, 2025. (Source: CBSA)

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reporting what’s being called a “significant seizure” of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward.

On July 23, CBSA said a commercial truck arriving from the United States was referred for a secondary examination and during an inspection of the trailer, border services officers found seven bags full of bricks of suspected cocaine.

According to CBSA, the total weight of the suspected narcotics was 197 kg, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million.

A 29 year old from Caledon, Ont. was arrested and transferred to the custody of the RCMP.

The suspect has been charged by the RCMP with importation of cocaine, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.