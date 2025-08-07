London, Ont. hospital defends use of dogs in heart research amid cruelty claims

A newly published report alleges dogs are being tested on and killed for human heart research at St. Joseph’s Hospital. CTV London’s Reta Ismail reports.

St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. is facing growing public and political scrutiny following allegations that dogs are being used and killed in cardiovascular research conducted at its Lawson Health Research Institute.

The allegations stem from an investigative report published Wednesday by the Investigative Journalism Bureau in partnership with National Post. The report cites whistleblowers who claim the animals are being subjected to painful and prolonged procedures as part of research into human heart attack recovery.

“They call it the secret sixth floor,” said Robert Cribb, founder of the Investigative Journalism Bureau. “It’s there that [dogs] undergo procedures, which are effectively inducing heart failure to study its recovery. They can go on for as long as three hours, according to internal study protocol documents we reviewed.”

The program, according to sources cited by CTV News, has been ongoing for several years. A 2019 research paper shows medical imaging of canine hearts used in related studies.

In a statement to CTV News, St. Joseph’s did not deny the use of dogs in research, but said, “The story contains several inaccuracies of fact.”

The hospital emphasized the necessity of the studies, saying they aim, “… to learn more about how to accurately image post-heart attack injury and healing that we cannot yet decipher using other models.”

“No other effective models currently exist for this specific line of inquiry,” the statement added.

The hospital said its approach to animal care is rooted in “respect, excellence, and compassion,” and that all animal research is guided by “rigorous policies and procedures” established by both provincial and national oversight bodies.

However, the whistleblowers dispute those claims. According to Cribb, who reviewed photos and video shared by insiders, the conditions raise ethical concerns.

“They’re caged, there appears to be no beds, there’s feces in the cages, and post-surgery there’s certainly high-pitched whining,” he said.

Animal Justice, a Canadian advocacy group, is calling for the immediate rehoming of the animals used in the research.

“We know there are serious questions about whether this research is needed or useful,” said Lawyer Alanna Devine, director of Campaigns at Animal Justice. “Non-animal methods are being explored in cutting-edge science around the world. Canada is falling behind and so is St. Joseph’s.”

Meanwhile, Ontario’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, which regulates animal testing, acknowledged the issue in a statement to CTV News.

Press Secretary Spencer Fair noted that the research received federal funding and said, “We expect the federal government to ensure its funding recipients operate ethically, transparently, and in accordance with Ontario law.”

In response to the controversy, CTV News also contacted London Health Sciences Centre. In a statement, the hospital confirmed its research institute conducts studies involving mice, rats, frogs, and pigs, but not dogs.

Cribb acknowledged the importance of cardiovascular research but questioned the methods.

“Heart failure affects millions of Canadians, it’s vitally important,” he said. “The debate is over whether we need to kill dogs to do that.”

CTV News reached out to Western University for comment. In a statement, the University said, “Western is committed to the highest standards of animal care in research and teaching.”

Adding that many of today’s major medical and scientific breakthroughs, benefiting both humans and animals, would not have been possible without responsible animal research.

“The University takes a proactive, ethics-driven approach to research and is committed to providing the highest level of care for animals. All animal-based research activities at Western and our affiliated institutions (including Lawson) must be reviewed and approved by Western’s Animal Care Committee (ACC), which oversees the Animal Ethics & Care Program. The ACC operates in alignment with the Ontario Animals for Research Act, the Canadian Council on Animal Care’s Terms of Reference for Animal Care Committees and the Government of Canada’s Agreement on Administration of Agency Grants and Awards by Research Institutions,” the statement reads.

CTV has not been able to independently verify some of the claims made in the report.