London, Ont. street named after a Nazi ‘unacceptable,’ says human rights group

A prominent human rights organization is demanding that a London city street named after a man with ties to the Nazi regime be renamed.

This sign has been posted in an industrial area in southeast London for over two decades.

Max Brose Drive sits near Brose Canada, one of several industries along the roadway.

However, founder Max Brose has a dark past, according to the human rights organization Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC).

“This man was a Nazi and complicit in war crimes,” said Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, an FSWC spokesperson.

She cites Max Brose’s record with the Nazi regime.

“This man was happy to have Jewish and other slaves working in his plant to produce armaments for a genocidal war effort,” said Kirzner-Roberts.

On its website, Brose contends its founder was determined to be a ‘passive follower’ of the regime, and not a ‘Nazi activist.’

The center vehemently disagrees, calling him “a major supporter” of German National Socialism.

They further contend that the City of London should have known better than to have named a street after Max Brose.

It argues that the street signs are fundamentally incompatible with Canadian values and a stain on the good name of the nation.

It is demanding that Mayor Josh Morgan take action.

In a letter sent to his office, dated July 31, the FSWC calls for Max Brose Drive to be renamed.

The organization acknowledges it had been unaware of the street until recently, “We certainly were surprised to find out that there was a street in London named after a Nazi.”

CTV News reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and have been told he had just become aware of the letter and is preparing to review it.

Kirzner-Roberts hopes that it happens quickly, “This is on the property of a government and of a nation that fought the Nazis at great expense, at great cost. And we find this unacceptable.”