Meet me in the middle: N.B. and Maine border towns ‘hug it out’ on international bridge

It’s a summertime tradition for residents of St. Stephen, N.B., and Calais, Maine to meet in the middle of their international bridge to exchange flags, shake hands, and hug.

Even during a trade war.

“Hands Across the Border” served as the official kickoff to this year’s International Homecoming Festival Wednesday evening.

A group of about 50 people came from the Calais side of the border, with about 100 coming from the St. Stephen side, to meet in the middle of the Ferry Point International Bridge crossing the St. Croix River.

Ferry Point International Bridge The Ferry Point International Bridge between St. Stephen, N.B. and Calais, Maine on Aug. 6, 2025. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

“It’s great to see people of all ages, and just seeing us all get along,” said Cinthya Nichols, a resident of Calais.

Event organizers didn’t know what kind of turnout to expect this year, with Canada-U.S. relations strained.

“There were a lot of questions about how things would go, but I’m just so pleased,” said Patti Anderson, the event’s coordinator. “It seems to have grown, and it’s a great start to the festival.”

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt attended the event and said the festival would provide some positivity during contentious times.

“It’s certainly a nice salve to some of the frustrations and challenges we’ve been feeling,” said Holt.

Hands Across the Border Residents of St. Stephen, N.B., and Calais, Maine met in the middle of the Ferry Point International Bridge on Aug. 6, 2025 to exchange flags, shake hands, and hug. The “Hands Across the Border” event officially kicked off the 2025 International Homecoming Festival. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)

The International Homecoming Festival continues until Sunday, under the theme “We Hug It Out.”

“These are two communities that we need to make sure the friendships stay in place, no matter what’s happening in other parts of the world,” said Maine House of Representative Arthur Mingo, who attended Wednesday’s bridge event.

Just hours before the festival’s official opening, the Town of St. Stephen announced the Canadian portion of Saturday’s international festival parade would proceed. It had previously been cancelled due to a lack of confirmed participants, but the town said there had been a last-minute “enthusiastic influx of parade entries.”

