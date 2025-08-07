Montreal home sales up nearly 10% in July as overbidding leading to price increases

A real estate sign showing homes for sale is seen in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Montreal-area home sales rose 9.7 per cent in July compared with the same month a year ago, as the region saw its highest level of transactional activity for the month since 2021.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 3,731 homes changed hands, compared with 3,400 sales in July 2024.

There were 5,148 new listings throughout the Montreal area last month, up 9.2 per cent from a year earlier, as active listings rose two per cent year-over-year to 17,395.

The board says overbidding continued to push prices higher during the month, although price increases “appear to be easing.”

Year-over-year median price growth was led by a 7.9 per cent increase in the price of a plex to $815,000, followed by a 6.8 per cent increase for single-family homes to $625,000. The median price of a condo increased 3.4 per cent to $425,000.

The board’s senior economist Hélène Bégin says that despite economic volatility, Montreal’s real estate market “experienced a very active month of July and stands out positively compared to certain Canadian markets” such as Vancouver and Toronto, where sales and prices dropped in early spring amid the first wave of U.S. tariff hikes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.