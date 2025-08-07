Montreal mini-pig gets temporary reprieve from eviction

Timmy the mini-pig may be forced to leave his LaSalle home due to a bylaw technicality, but his owner and neighbours are fighting to keep him.

Timmy the Montreal mini pig has been given a reprieve – at least, temporarily.

The 11-year-old, 130-pound pig lives with his owner, Sandra Propetto, in the LaSalle borough.

Many may consider him a beloved neighbour, but last month, an inspector visited Propetto to tell her that Timmy wasn’t permitted to stay because he wasn’t registered and the borough had received some complaints.

Propetto said she didn’t realize Timmy required registration and was given a deadline of this week to rehome him.

Many friends and neighbours rallied to save the popular pig, who has 40,000 followers on social media, from eviction.

Propetto made her case to the borough this week, and her file is now under review.

“I received a call from a city inspector,” Propetto explained. “They informed me that discussions had begun with the City of Montreal to explore whether an exemption could be made for my case. They told me that they’ll keep me informed.”

The process could take several months, but for now, Propetto said she has been permitted to keep Timmy at home with her while the matter is under review.

No fines will be issued during the review period.

“So, that’s already a huge relief. Very happy about that,” she said. “I’m feeling optimistic, to be honest. There’s been so much outreach, so much support. I feel like it’s going to work out for the best… I’m feeling good, but nervous. I’ll be nervous until there’s a decision that’s made, truly.”

If the city won’t save his bacon, Propetto said she’s not yet sure what they’ll do but one thing is for sure – she won’t be separated from her pet.

“He’s staying with me wherever I go. He’s going to follow me everywhere. I’m the only mom he’s ever known. I don’t want to put him on a farm. There’s no way,” she said.

In the meantime, Propetto said she’s “keeping my fingers and Tim’s hooves crossed.”