Multiple charges laid against two Winnipeg police officers following lengthy investigation

Winnipeg Police officials provide details of the several charges against two officers that include obstructing justice and drug trafficking.

The Winnipeg Police Service has announced charges against two of its officers following an ongoing investigation by its professional standards unit.

Constable Elston Bostock, a 22-year member of the service, was arrested for a second time on Wednesday. He is facing multiple charges, including indignity to human remains, knowingly distributing an intimate image, breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence (extortion), theft under $5,000, six counts of breach of trust, three counts of obstruction of justice, and multiple drug possession charges.

Constable Vernon Strutinsky, 44, was also arrested and is facing one count of breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence (extortion) and breach of trust.

Bostock was detained in custody, while Strutinsky was released on an undertaking.

None of the charges against the two officers have been tested in court.

“These are very serious allegations that go against the values of the Winnipeg Police Service, tarnishing our reputation and eroding the public’s confidence in our service,” said Winnipeg Police Chief Gene Bowers during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

“These allegations are clearly not representative of the actions of our dedicated members who bravely serve the community with integrity, professionalism and pride, day in and day out.”

Bowers said both officers have been removed from active duty, and internal disciplinary proceedings are underway.

The investigation stems from one in 2024, which announced charges against three officers, including Bostock, in November, for breach of trust and theft.

Police allege Bostock’s actions took place both on and off-duty as an officer.

He is accused of obtaining an intimate image of a deceased person with his personal cellphone while responding to a sudden death call in May 2021. Bostock is also accused of electronically distributing the photo to another individual.

Police also allege Bostock stole ammunition during numerous Winnipeg Police Service firearm training days and gave them to a third party between Sept. 27, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2024.

Bostock is also accused of interfering with the course of justice by trying to get traffic tickets voided between 2016 and 2024, and is also alleged to have accessed confidential information from Winnipeg police databases in November 2024, giving it to unauthorized people.

Shortly after Bostock was arrested, police executed a search warrant on his personal cellphone, and reviewed data that was extracted. Bostock is alleged to have conducted numerous illicit drug transactions between January 2016 and November 6, 2024. Warrants were also executed at his home and locker, with cocaine and psilocybin being found at his home.

Strutinsky’s charges stem from an incident where he was partnered with Bostock on March 16, 2023. While on duty, the pair are alleged to have entered a residence without authorization and unassociated with their duties for the purpose of evicting the tenants. Police said notes were left addressed to the tenants threatening arrest if they didn’t comply with the eviction.