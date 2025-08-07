New litters of Vancouver Island marmots born at Calgary’s Wilder Institute

The Wilder Institute says six pairs of Vancouver Island marmots at its conservation facility in Strathmore have had pups this year. (Supplied/Wilder Institute)

One of Canada’s most endangered species is enjoying some success thanks to the hard work of staff at Calgary’s Wilder Institute.

Officials say two newly matched marmot pairs at the facility’s Archibald Biodiversity Centre (ABC) in Strathmore, Alta., have welcomed new pups.

The baby marmots represent an important step forward in the survival of the species and the nesting opportunities at the ABC helped immensely, officials said Thursday.

“We’ve put a lot of care into designing spaces that support natural behaviours, which is key to both well-being and successful breeding,” said Caitlin Slade, animal care manager at the ABC, in a news release.

“It’s been especially encouraging to see new marmot pairs successfully breeding. We’re also seeing marmots choosing to dig and give birth underground — just like they would in the wild.”

At the facility, the four out of the six marmot pairs are nesting in an underground outdoor habitats, which staff say is “an encouraging sign.”

“The marmots are comfortable in their environment and able to follow their natural instincts when raising young. This is a promising indicator of both the facility’s thoughtful habitat design and the resilience of this iconic Canadian species.”

Twenty Vancouver Island marmots – 10 male and 10 female – are currently in care at the ABC. Staff select breeding pairs every winter based on genetic recommendations to support the health and long-term resilience of the species.

“Marmots typically emerge from hibernation in April, and breeding occurs shortly afterward. Following a gestation period of about 30 days, pups are born in indoor nest boxes or underground burrows. Once weaned, pups begin to emerge,” the ABC said.

Calgary’s Wilder Institute welcomes new litters of Vancouver Island marmots (Supplied/Wilder Institute)

Officials say Vancouver Island marmot populations declined rapidly in the 1990s and by 2003, only 30 marmots remained in the wild.

The species faces challenges from landscape changes, predation and climate change.

The Wilder Institute is one of three Canadian facilities breeding marmots for release in the wild.

Thanks to conservation efforts, the wild population has grown to more than 350 individuals.