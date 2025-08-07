North Bay victim paid $12K for new roof, but scammers removed shingles and disappeared

A homeowner in North Bay was left with a bare roof after a fraudulent roofer convinced them to pay $12,000 up front for a new roof, then promptly disappeared. (File)

A homeowner in North Bay was left with a bare roof after a fraudulent roofer convinced them to pay $12,000 up front for a new roof, then promptly disappeared.

The scam is the latest in a series of frauds involving driveway repairs, home maintenance and roofing scams plaguing the area this summer.

“The North Bay Police Service is warning residents to be cautious when hiring contractors following reports of construction-related fraud and scams in our community,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The homeowner in the roofing scam was forced to hire a replacement contractor when the scammer “removed the home’s shingles and then abandoned the project, leaving the roof exposed and the property damaged.”

Police say residents should be especially suspicious of people going door-to-door offering ‘special deals’ and using high-pressure tactics to get cash before the work is done.

“In some cases, these individuals also advertise through websites or social media accounts that appear legitimate but use stolen identities or fabricated information,” police said.

“Victims often find that the final cost is much higher than originally quoted, and the work is either poorly done or never completed. Some victims have reported being threatened or intimidated when they questioned the work or refused to pay more.”

Get referrals from friends

Before agreeing to any work, police said residents should investigate the business or get referrals for companies from friends or groups such as the local chamber of commerce.

“Ask for proof of licensing, liability insurance, and WSIB coverage,” police said.

“Always compare two to three detailed, written quotes. Contact recent clients and ask to see completed work. Sign a contract with the scope, cost, and timelines outlined in writing.”

A small deposit is normally required before the work is done, not the full amount.

“Watch for red flags, such as pressure tactics, vague details, or no business address,” police said.

“Make sure the contractor handles all required permits. Use secure and traceable payment methods; avoid paying cash. Trust your instincts. If something feels wrong, walk away or get a second opinion.”

If you’re a victim of a contractor scam, call 705-497-5555 (option 5) to speak with an officer.

To remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.