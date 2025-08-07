Sudbury offers life-changing therapy for bladder patients

HSN therapy program offers hope for those who struggle with pain and leaks. Peripheral Nerve Evaluation trial uses nerve stimulation to improve bladder control.

After five years of struggling with bladder symptoms that included pain, leaks and UTIs, Sudbury’s Ginette Brabant felt she was out of options.

Brabant tried multiple treatments and medications, including three rounds of Botox, but nothing seemed to work.

“It was discouraging because you’re thinking you have to live with this pain for the rest of your life,” she said.

However, all of that changed after she was referred to Dr. Hossein Saadat, a urologist at Health Sciences North.

Saadat was involved in launching HSN’s bladder therapy program, known as the peripheral nerve evaluation (PNE) trial program.

“The technology has been around for several years, and it has helped hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Access is a problem,” he said.

“There are only six centres in all of Canada offering this service in Ontario. There’s only one centre -- which is in Toronto -- offering this service. And we had to change this.”

Before the Sudbury launch, Saadat said patients had to drive back and forth to Toronto for treatment.

“We offer the test phase here. And if the patient responds well, and their symptoms are improved, if their quality of life is improved, then they’re eligible for receiving the actual implant,” said Saadat.

Battery-powered device

“Unfortunately, we do not have the actual implant here. That’s only available in Toronto.”

The bladder therapy treatment involves a small, battery-powered device that stimulates the nerves controlling bladder and bowel functions.

Brabant had to track everything she drank and every trip to the bathroom for nine days. Though the procedure itself was painful, she said the results were life-changing.

After years of sleepless nights and constant worry, she slept for 10 hours on the first night.

“I got my life back. I didn’t have to plan washroom trips. I wasn’t up all night. Zero pain,” she said.

“My quality of life went up by 100 per cent.”

Saadat said many patients with bladder and bowel issues “suffer in silence.”

“This affects their entire life. They can’t have a good night’s sleep. They cannot go to work without being worried about having an accident outside of the washroom,” he said.

“It affects their personal relationships, so it affects every aspect of a normal living life. So the need for it, it’s there.”

Roughly 10 patients have participated in PNE since it was implemented in Sudbury.

He added more research and equal access to treatments like this are needed.

“Traditionally, a majority of support, policies, funds, grants, donations are steered towards cancer treatment and cancer research,” he said.

“And cancer deserves every single dollar. However, we need to look beyond survival. We need to care about quality of life. Having a good night’s sleep or not being worried at work about an accident is not luxury, it’s health care.”

Emotional moment

Brabant said she became emotional when the PNE was removed when the trial period ended.

“I cried when the trial came out because I’m back to Square 1 again of the sleepless nights and the pain,” she said.

Brabant has qualified for the permanent implant and is waiting for a phone call to have the procedure done in Toronto.

In the meantime, she wants to share her story to let others know that they are not alone.

“For a woman, bladder leakage is embarrassing,” Brabant said.

“But you know what? You’re not alone. There are so many of us that have this issue, and there is help out there.”