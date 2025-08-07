Visors with built-in fans recalled for burn, fire hazards

Health Canada has announced a recall for a brand of wearable sun visors with built-in fans over potential risks of a fire.

Published Thursday, the recall includes visors under the brand name Chatties, sold at Giant Tiger stores between May and June of this year. Affected products were sold under the UPCs 190818341588, 198018341595, 198018341601 and 198018341618.

According to Health Canada, the safety risk involves the charging cable used for the visors’ electric fan. While charging, the cord may overheat, which the department says may cause burns, or even a fire.

As of the end of July, Health Canada says, there have been three reported incidents relevant to the recall, though no injuries have been reported. Sales figures show that 892 of the affected visors were sold nationwide.

Consumers are advised to “immediately stop using the recalled products,” and to return them to Giant Tiger for a refund. Recalled products are not to be redistributed, sold or given away, the department notes.

Those looking for more information can reach the retailer at 1-833-848-4437 (regular business hours, Eastern Time), via email at customerservice@gianttiger.com, or on their website.

Consumers can also report incidents related to these or any product via Health Canada’s online form.