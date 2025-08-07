Wind and high temperatures fuel multiple wildfires in Newfoundland

Forest fires have closed roads and caused mandatory evacuations from several Avalon Peninsula communities along Conception Bay North N.L., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — The government of Newfoundland and Labrador says a number of structures have been destroyed as hot temperatures and light winds are keeping wildfires burning around the tinder-dry province.

About 1,800 people from several communities have registered with assistance agencies as three wildfires were listed as out of control.

Eric Humber, a spokesman for the Public Safety Department, says a wildfire on the western side of Conception Bay in eastern Newfoundland had grown to 21 square kilometres.

That fire is near Kingston and the amalgamated community of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove.

Meanwhile, the province’s fire dashboard indicates that a two-square-kilometre fire burning in the centre of the province near Martin Lake remains out of control.

Humber says hot, dry weather is expected in Newfoundland today, along with “light winds.”

He says that while it’s been confirmed that structures have burned, the exact number isn’t yet available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press