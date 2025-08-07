Woman dies after work accident at Montreal school

SPVM police vehicles are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Police say a 31-year-old woman has died after falling from a ladder in a schoolyard in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police say the woman had been working on the roof of a school on Rosemont Boulevard, near Châtelain Street, on Tuesday morning when she fell.

Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said someone called 911 at 6:40 a.m. to report the accident.

She said by the time first responders arrived, the woman was unconscious.

Chèvrefils said the woman was rushed to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

She said worker safety investigators were also on scene and have opened an investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2025.